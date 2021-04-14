FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYG. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $5,458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

