FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $127,000 Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 88.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vuzix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vuzix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix’s revenue was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

