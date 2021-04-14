FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

