Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NYSE FL opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $59.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

