Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.93

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 6100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

