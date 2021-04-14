Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Fortis stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 285,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. Fortis has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $10,104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

