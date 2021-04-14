Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

NYSE FTV opened at $72.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

