Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino Sells 10,000 Shares

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

