Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.37

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.07. Frontline shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 51,571 shares trading hands.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

