Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Short Interest Up 1,053.8% in March

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 1,053.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURGF remained flat at $$10.58 during trading on Wednesday. Fugro has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

FURGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. ING Group upgraded shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Fugro Company Profile

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries. The company engages in the determination of soil composition through cone penetration testing, as well as the acquisition of soil samples and related laboratory testing; and mapping of the seabed, and geological features and hazards using non-invasive techniques, including the related interpretation and visualization.

