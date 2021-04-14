Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 391.5% in March

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,500 shares, an increase of 391.5% from the March 15th total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,870 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

