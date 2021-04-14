Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

