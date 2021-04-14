Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Funko posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $73,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Funko by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.52. 1,326,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

