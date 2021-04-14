Furucombo Achieves Market Cap of $11.08 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00266447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.98 or 0.00732821 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,883.90 or 0.99750454 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $532.02 or 0.00843924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

