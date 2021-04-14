Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.05 and last traded at $157.82. 94,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,914,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTU. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 183.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Futu by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after purchasing an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

