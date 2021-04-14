FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $7.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $241.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.90. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

