FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tsingtao Brewery in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsingtao Brewery’s FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

About Tsingtao Brewery

There is no company description available for Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.