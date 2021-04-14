FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mizuho Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

