FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vale in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vale has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

