FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on S. TD Securities increased their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE S opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of C$198.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.