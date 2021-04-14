FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vale S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VALE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 867,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

