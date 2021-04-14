FY2023 EPS Estimates for Okta, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.66).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.25.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $265.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.47 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $135.80 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Okta by 6.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,208 shares of company stock worth $9,991,080. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

