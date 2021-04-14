FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s FY2025 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LLY. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

LLY stock opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

