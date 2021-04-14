Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Barclays

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $233.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Galapagos by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.