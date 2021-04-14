Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

