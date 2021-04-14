Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $126.73 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00063782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00641967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,551,646 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

