Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.40% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

GMTX opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

