General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock worth $92,738,570. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

