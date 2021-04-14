Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Genpact worth $25,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 25,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock worth $3,143,747. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

G stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

