Giant (GIC) Market Cap Hits $64,041.61

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $64,041.61 and $18.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001611 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

