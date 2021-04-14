GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:GIK opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. GigCapital3 has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

