Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.96

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $10.03. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1,001,556 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $543.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.