Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 595.2% in March

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 595.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GJNSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY stock remained flat at $$24.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. 33 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

