Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $741.28 million, a PE ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

