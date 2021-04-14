Glenn Coleman Sells 12,500 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,063 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,303,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IART shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.