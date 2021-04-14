Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 26,315 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $12.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

