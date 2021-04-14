Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.95

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.95 and traded as high as $28.69. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 13,365 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $402.56 million, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $214,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

