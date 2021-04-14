Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $29.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Global X Clean Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

