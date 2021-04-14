Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 1,492 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $225.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,916,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.96 and a 200-day moving average of $204.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

