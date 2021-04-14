Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 4,623 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $193.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.