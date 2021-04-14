Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. 265,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,618,713. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $245.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

