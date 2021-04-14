Golden Green Inc. Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Starbucks by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.72. 172,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $115.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

