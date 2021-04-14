Golden Green Inc. Boosts Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period.

Shares of HPF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 109,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

