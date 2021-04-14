Golden Green Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,567 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 195,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,769,436. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.