Golden Green Inc. Trims Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,259 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 380.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 39,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 70,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,291. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

