Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,852,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,250. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

