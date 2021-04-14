Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.69% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,275,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,649,000 after purchasing an additional 183,520 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,396,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $42.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

