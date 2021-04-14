GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Head-To-Head Survey

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and Inovalon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43 Inovalon 1 3 4 0 2.38

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $52.36, indicating a potential upside of 34.25%. Inovalon has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential downside of 11.71%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Inovalon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 39.39 $66.05 million N/A N/A Inovalon $642.41 million 7.15 $7.78 million $0.41 72.17

GoodRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovalon.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18%

Summary

GoodRx beats Inovalon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

