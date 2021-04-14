GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.87.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock valued at $69,597,442.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoodRx (GDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.