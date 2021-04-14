Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Graco comprises 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.30% of Graco worth $36,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Graco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Graco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. 3,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,081. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.